MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Milton is expected to unleash its greatest force over hundreds of thousands of immigrants who don’t speak English, most of them Latin Americans harvesting oranges and tomatoes in the fields along Florida’s I-4 corridor, washing dishes in restaurants, cleaning hotel rooms and working construction.

For the Spanish speakers and a smaller number of African refugees , new lives in the U.S. were already a daily struggle because of the language barrier and lack of resources.

Milton has turned those obstacles into a matter of life and death.

Florida is home to at least 4.8 million immigrants, according to the Pew Research Center. After Miami, Orlando and Tampa are the metropolitan areas with the highest number of immigrants, the majority coming from Latin American countries such as Mexico and Venezuela.

In Central Florida, most of migrants work in the hospitality industry, construction and in fields of strawberries, berries, tomatoes and oranges. Some new arrivals don’t have access to TV, others don’t have computers or internet access. There were people who do not know where to find information about Milton, a powerful storm that pushed state and local authorities to order evacuation in the areas where most of these immigrants live.

Immigration advocates and consulate officials have been reaching out to them in Tampa, Orlando and central Florida towns to help with evacuation plans and otherwise prepare. They are sharing information in Spanish, French and African languages and making calls, sending text messages and sharing social media posts with information about shelters, evacuations and places to pick up sandbags, food, water, shelters and gasoline.

“In situations like a hurricane that are emergencies, it is not easy to find information in Spanish,” said Jessica Ramirez, general coordinator at the Farmworker Association, which serves more than 10,000 immigrants.

Nongovernmental organizations such as the Farmworker Association of Florida, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and Hope CommUnity Center have been translating information from state and local authorities and sharing it in Spanish through WhatsApp groups, Facebook, and social-media channels.