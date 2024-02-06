NEW YORK (AP) — It is official. Lana Del Rey and alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene did marry in Louisiana last month.

After a few weeks of speculation about the status of their relationship, Del Rey and Dufrene's marriage license was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, where it was filed on Friday.

The document, obtained by The Associated Press, lists Los Angeles pastor Judah Smith, who has been Justin Bieber's pastor, as the officiant. The fifth track on Del Rey's 2023 album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is titled “Judah Smith Interlude,” on which Smith is a credited co-writer.

TMZ initially reported on Sept. 26 that the singer, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license. The Associated Press confirmed a license had been obtained from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Sept. 23, but it was not immediately returned and processed.