WorldNovember 17, 2024

LaMelo Ball is fined $100,000 for making 'an offensive and derogatory comment' in postgame interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000, the maximum allowed by league rule, on Sunday for making what the NBA called “an offensive and derogatory comment” during a televised postgame on-court interview.

AP News, Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after making a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after making a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ball made the comment Saturday on FanDuel Sports Network shortly after the Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team's defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game's final play, and Ball used an anti-gay slur while delivering his answer.

Ball had 26 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte the lead for good.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

