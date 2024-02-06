LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after the most destructive wildfire in city history, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief Friday amid a public rift over preparations for a potential fire and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall over responsibility for the devastation.

Bass said in a statement she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately.

"Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs,” Bass said in a statement.