All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

LA mayor dismisses fire chief over response to most destructive wildfire in city history last month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after the most destructive wildfire in city history, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief Friday amid a public rift over preparations for a potential fire and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall over responsibility for the devastation.

MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley talks during a news conference at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center in the West Carson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley talks during a news conference at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center in the West Carson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after the most destructive wildfire in city history, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city’s fire chief Friday amid a public rift over preparations for a potential fire and finger-pointing between the chief and City Hall over responsibility for the devastation.

Bass said in a statement she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately.

"Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs,” Bass said in a statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch," Bass disclosed. She added that the chief refused a request to prepare an “after-action report” on the fires, which she called a necessary step in the investigation.

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people in the LA neighborhood. Another wind-whipped fire started the same day in suburban Altadena, a community to the east, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Bass has been facing criticism for being in Africa as part of a presidential delegation on the day the fires started, even though weather reports had warned of dangerous fire conditions in the days before she left.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 21
Judge cancels trial for New York City Mayor Eric Adams but l...
WorldFeb. 21
Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and keeper of his...
WorldFeb. 21
Man is seriously injured in attack at the Holocaust memorial...
WorldFeb. 21
The Latest: Trump signals he’s open to multiple budget bills...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Steve Bannon is accused of doing a straight-arm Nazi salute at CPAC but says it was just 'a wave'
WorldFeb. 21
Steve Bannon is accused of doing a straight-arm Nazi salute at CPAC but says it was just 'a wave'
Thousands of supporters of Hezbollah's slain leader Nasrallah fly into Beirut for his funeral
WorldFeb. 21
Thousands of supporters of Hezbollah's slain leader Nasrallah fly into Beirut for his funeral
Luigi Mangione set for first court appearance since his arraignment in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
WorldFeb. 21
Luigi Mangione set for first court appearance since his arraignment in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
Experienced workers, not just rookies, get cut as Trump slashes probationary employees
WorldFeb. 21
Experienced workers, not just rookies, get cut as Trump slashes probationary employees
Condemned South Carolina killer chooses to be executed by firing squad
WorldFeb. 21
Condemned South Carolina killer chooses to be executed by firing squad
Jerry 'Ice Man' Butler, soul singer whose hits included 'Only the Strong Survive,' dies at 85
WorldFeb. 21
Jerry 'Ice Man' Butler, soul singer whose hits included 'Only the Strong Survive,' dies at 85
January home sales fall as high mortgage rates, prices freeze out would-be buyers
WorldFeb. 21
January home sales fall as high mortgage rates, prices freeze out would-be buyers
Trump administration stalling medical evacuation for USAID staffers, spouses in peril, suits charge
WorldFeb. 21
Trump administration stalling medical evacuation for USAID staffers, spouses in peril, suits charge
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy