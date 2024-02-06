LOS ANGELES (AP) — The district attorney of Los Angeles County said Monday that he does not support the resentencing of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who admitted to killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who took office in December, said last month that he opposed a new trial for the Menendez brothers. The siblings were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Hochman said his decision hinged on whether the brothers had exhibited “insight and complete responsibility” into lies told during their original trial, including their original claims that they did not kill their parents.

In October, then-District Attorney George Gascón recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life, which would make them immediately eligible for parole. Hochman called his predecessor's recommendation a “desperate political move.”