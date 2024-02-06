Russia on Wednesday asked how Ukraine could attend potential talks on ending their three-year war when a Ukrainian decree from 2022 rules out negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is still legally prohibited from negotiating with the Russian side,” Dmitry Peskov noted during a daily call with reporters.

Zelenskyy expressed readiness Tuesday to negotiate peace with Russia as soon as possible, and Peskov called that “positive." However, “the details have not changed yet,” the Russian spokesman added, apparently referring to the decree.

Ukraine's government did not immediately comment.

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have mentioned the presidential decree, signed seven months after Russia’s full-scale invasion, in the context of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to stop the fighting in a war of attrition that has killed tens of thousands of soldiers and over 12,000 Ukrainian civilians.

The United States seeks to pressure Zelenskyy into negotiating an end to the war. The Trump administration on Monday suspended its crucial military aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials said Washington has also paused intelligence sharing with Kyiv. However, Trump administration officials said that positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean the suspension may not last long.

In the war's early months, Zelenskyy repeatedly called for a personal meeting with Putin but was rebuffed. After the Kremlin’s decision in September 2022 to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — Zelenskyy enacted a decree declaring that holding negotiations with Putin had become impossible.

The Kremlin at the time said it would wait for Ukraine to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president took office.

Ukrainian forces are now toiling to slow advances by the bigger Russian army along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, especially in the eastern Donetsk region. The Russian onslaught, costly for its troops, hasn’t brought a strategically significant breakthrough for the Kremlin.