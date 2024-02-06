EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of that day — when the helicopter crashed, and she lost Coach Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and so much more — Kat Righeimer became a scholarship player at Northwestern.

The former walk-on, who played for Kobe Bryant with the Mamba Academy, soaked in the moment with her jubilant teammates. The timing, she said, felt like a sign.

“I look at it as like a gift from heaven, kind of from them,” Righeimer said. “Just like them telling me keep going, keep pushing.”

Keep working. Just like Kobe would have wanted.

Righeimer, 18, is one of six women from the Mamba Academy going through their first experience with college basketball. A proud group that learned so much from Bryant — always Coach Bryant to them — forever connected by a club team and a tragedy that shook their world.

They are spread throughout the country — and right beside each other through text messages of love and support. Emily Eadie is at Princeton, and Annika Jiwani plays for Dartmouth. Annabelle Spotts just finished her first season at the University of Chicago. Mackenly Randolph is at Louisville, and Zoie Lamkin plays for Orange Coast College back home in Southern California.

What lessons they learned from Kobe

As they moved through their first season of college ball, their conversations with Kobe were a frequent companion.

For Lamkin, it was all about repetition. Finish your breakfast, that’s what Eadie remembers. For Jiwani, it was the value of mistakes. Righeimer and Spotts focused on the mirror, and improving every day.

“At the end of the day, look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself, did I get better today?” said Spotts, who is interested in working in sports after graduation, possibly on the business side. “And if not, fix that tomorrow. ... That’s one thing that always sticks with me.”

Bryant wanted Eadie to clean up her opportunities inside. When the 6-foot forward misses a layup or an easy shot with the Tigers, she often returns to what he used to say.

“In terms of finishing layups, because that was just something easy,” she said, “he was just like always just you can’t leave them on the table. You can’t leave your eggs and bacon on the table. ... Always got to finish your breakfast.”

When Lamkin first joined the Mamba team, she wasn’t very good with her left hand. So Bryant suggested brushing her teeth and turning on the TV with her left hand.

“He was like, ‘If you’re struggling with something ... just continue to practice on it,’” said Lamkin, a 5-foot-7 guard who is averaging 13.3 points this season.

Jiwani had the reverse experience. The 6-foot forward was a lefty growing up, so Bryant would tape her left hand behind her back and have her do everything with her right hand. Jiwani remembers Bryant staying after practice to work with her.

She also remembers the value he placed on mistakes as growth opportunities.

“That’s just ... that doesn’t even apply to basketball. I think that applies to life for me,” said Jiwani, who hopes to become a doctor someday.

As college players they have even more appreciation for Kobe

All the players fondly remember the two sides of Gigi — a fierce competitor on the court, and a lighthearted friend off it.

“She was very bubbly, I can hear her laugh in my head,” Righeimer said. “She was always smiling, always cracking jokes. But on the court, it’s like a light switch. She becomes like a beast.”

Eadie called Gigi "just the hardest worker.”

A lot like her father.