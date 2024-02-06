Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to perform during Trump's Inauguration weekend

A host of big-name performers including Kid Rock and country singer Jason Aldean will be making their way to Washington D.C. to perform at various presidential inauguration events over the weekend. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee unveiled most of the lineup Wednesday.

Kid Rock, a longtime Trump supporter, and Billy Ray Cyrus will join Lee Greenwood and The Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday, along with a choir from Liberty University.

Aldean, a five-time Grammy nominee behind the controversial song “Try That in a Small Town,” is set to perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, alongside The Village People and a “surprise musical guest.”

The swearing-in ceremony on Monday will feature previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, who is singing “America the Beautiful,” opera tenor Christopher Maccio performing the National Anthem and Greenwood. Following are three inaugural balls.