All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

Kia recalls more than 80,000 U.S. autos due to improper air bag deployment and improper wiring

NEW YORK (AP) — Automaker Kia America is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles due to floor wiring beneath the front passenger seat that can become damaged and prevent airbags and seat belts from deploying properly.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Automaker Kia America is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles due to floor wiring beneath the front passenger seat that can become damaged and prevent airbags and seat belts from deploying properly.

Damaged wiring can also cause an unintended side curtain air bag deployment, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The recall covers 80,255 2023-2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and Hybrid vehicles.

To remedy the situation, dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly, as necessary, for free. In addition, dealers will install wiring covers. Owners will be notified by letters mailed in March.

The recall follows one in November, when Hyundai and Kia recalled over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a transistor in a charging control unit that could be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery. That in turn could cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 25
Loyalty tests and MAGA checks: Inside the Trump White House'...
WorldJan. 25
Hegseth is quickly sworn in as defense secretary after drama...
WorldJan. 25
How key Republican senators are responding to Trump allies' ...
WorldJan. 25
As schools in LA reopen, parents worry about harmful ash fro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The only person in the world with a functioning pig organ is thriving after a record 2 months
WorldJan. 25
The only person in the world with a functioning pig organ is thriving after a record 2 months
Big Tech wants to plug data centers right into power plants. Utilities say it's not fair
WorldJan. 25
Big Tech wants to plug data centers right into power plants. Utilities say it's not fair
Trump's stop in Las Vegas will focus on how he wants to eliminate taxes on tips
WorldJan. 25
Trump's stop in Las Vegas will focus on how he wants to eliminate taxes on tips
The British Museum says it is partly closed after a fired employee shut down IT systems
WorldJan. 25
The British Museum says it is partly closed after a fired employee shut down IT systems
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
WorldJan. 25
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
WorldJan. 25
Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive
He's emboldened, he's organized and he's still Trump: Takeaways from the president's opening days
WorldJan. 25
He's emboldened, he's organized and he's still Trump: Takeaways from the president's opening days
Paul McCartney says he fears AI will rip off artists
WorldJan. 25
Paul McCartney says he fears AI will rip off artists
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy