October 5, 2024

Keanu Reeves spins out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut

Keanu Reeves spins out but finishes 25th in his pro racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 60-year-old actor competes in the Toyota GR Cup, driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car.

AP News, Associated Press
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keanu Reeves sits in his car before a GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves sits in his car before a GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keanu Reeves walks in the garage area following a GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves walks in the garage area following a GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan holds a photo of Keanu Reeves as he drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
A fan holds a photo of Keanu Reeves as he drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which “The Matrix” star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He re-entered and continued driving, signaling he was uninjured.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere.” He is teammates with Cody Jones from “Dude Perfect."

Reeves has previous racing experiencing as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

