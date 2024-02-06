All sections
WorldSeptember 23, 2024
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
LONDON (AP) —
AP News, Associated Press
This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William with their children Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, left. (Will Warr/Kensington Palace via AP)
This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, Princess of Wales. (Will Warr/Kensington Palace via AP)
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she speaks to a woman during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after he defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Kate, 42, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer. Her announcement came six weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that the king was being treated for cancer.

In a video announcing her progress, she said the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day. She said she would undertake some limited engagements through the end of the year.

While she stepped away from most public duties during her treatment, Kate made two appearances earlier this year. First, during the king’s birthday parade in June, known as Trooping the Colour, and most recently during the men’s final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.

