All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment.

DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Richard Bosworth, centre, during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Richard Bosworth, centre, during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Kerr Melia during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Kerr Melia during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate, left, talks with Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate walks during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate walks during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate leaves after visiting to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate leaves after visiting to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate leaves after visiting to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate leaves after visiting to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate, left, hugs Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate, left, hugs Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Kate arrives for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Princess Kate arrives for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment.

Kate, as she is commonly known, conducted the solo engagement at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, a world-leading state-of-the art cancer center known for its pioneering research. It hadn't been previously disclosed that she had been treated there.

“I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” she said after arriving at the hospital’s main entrance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Her Kensington Palace office stressed that she would continue to return to public-facing engagements, albeit gradually. The palace described the visit as reflecting her “own personal cancer journey.’’

The royal family was hard hit by health concerns last year, beginning with the announcement in January 2024 that the king would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and Kate would undergo abdominal surgery.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer, quieting the relentless speculation about her condition that had circulated on social media since her surgery.

She announced in September that she had completed chemotherapy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
Al Capone called it his sweetheart. The pistol that saved hi...
WorldJan. 14
The Latest: Nomination process for Trump Cabinet picks begin...
WorldJan. 14
Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, faces c...
WorldJan. 14
Rock icon Jeff Beck's guitars are going on display in London...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Biden signs executive order aimed at growing AI infrastructure in the US
WorldJan. 14
Biden signs executive order aimed at growing AI infrastructure in the US
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, medics say, as Hamas accepts a ceasefire draft
WorldJan. 14
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, medics say, as Hamas accepts a ceasefire draft
Top aide of impeached South Korean president pleads for investigators to halt detention efforts
WorldJan. 14
Top aide of impeached South Korean president pleads for investigators to halt detention efforts
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 18 as hopes rise for a ceasefire and hostage release
WorldJan. 14
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 18 as hopes rise for a ceasefire and hostage release
Naked, ash-smeared Hindu ascetics take holy dips at the Maha Kumbh festival
WorldJan. 14
Naked, ash-smeared Hindu ascetics take holy dips at the Maha Kumbh festival
153 winners of Nobel and World Food prizes seek new ways to grow food to meet surging global need
WorldJan. 14
153 winners of Nobel and World Food prizes seek new ways to grow food to meet surging global need
Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires
WorldJan. 14
Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires
Ukraine holds first soccer tournament for war-wounded amputees — and plans to go international
WorldJan. 14
Ukraine holds first soccer tournament for war-wounded amputees — and plans to go international
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy