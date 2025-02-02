Kate, Princess of Wales, to curtail publicizing her wardrobe choices

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales wants people to focus on her work not her wardrobe.

Kensington Palace is going to cut back on naming the luxury labels Kate wears, the Sunday Times reported.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, is admired for her elegant style and is often dressed in fashion's fanciest threads. Names of designers punctuate coverage of her royal outings: Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham.

Brands have often benefited after she's worn one of their items.