KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs said Wednesday that he has no issue with kicker Harrison Butker forming a political action committee designed to encourage Christians to vote for what the PAC describes as “traditional values.”

Butker announced his UPRIGHT PAC last weekend, during the Chiefs' bye, in a series of postings on social media.

“One of the things I talk to the players every year about at training camp is using their platform to make a difference,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said. “We have players on both sides of the political spectrum, both sides of whatever controversial issue you want to bring up. I’m not at all concerned when our players use their platform to make a difference."

Butker is front-and-center on the website of the UPRIGHT PAC along with Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who earned the kicker's endorsement ahead of the general election against Democrat Lucas Kunce.

"We’re seeing our values under attack every day. In our schools, in the media, and even from our own government. But we have a chance to fight back and reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great," the PAC says on its website. "We are working to mobilize Christians across this country to make sure we protect these values at the ballot box.

Butker first made what he called a “very intentional" foray into politics in May, when he delivered a polarizing commencement address at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas. The three-time Super Bowl champion said, among other things, that most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children, and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.”

Butker also assailed Pride month, an important time for the LGBTQ+ community, and President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion.

The NFL distanced itself from Butker's comments, issuing a statement afterward that said: "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”