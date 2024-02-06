MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kamala Harris said Thursday that Donald Trump's comment that he would protect women “whether the women like it or not” showed that the Republican presidential nominee does not understand women's "agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies.”

“I think it’s offensive to everybody, by the way," Harris said before she set out to spend the day campaigning in the Western swing states of Arizona and Nevada.

Trump appointed three of the justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who formed the conservative majority that overturned federal abortion rights. As fallout from the 2022 decision spreads, Trump has taken to boasting at public events and in social media posts that he would “protect women” and make sure they wouldn’t be “thinking about abortion.”

At a rally Wednesday evening near Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump told his supporters that aides had urged him to stop using the phrase because it was “inappropriate.”