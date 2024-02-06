Two of Bob Uecker's claims to fame — baseball and acting — came together brilliantly in one famous line:

“Juuuust a bit outside!”

Milwaukee fans could listen to Uecker broadcast Brewers games for over a half-century, but he showed off his play-by-play skills — and comedic talent — for more of a national audience when he appeared in the 1989 classic “Major League” as Cleveland announcer Harry Doyle.

“He made Harry Doyle the character it was," David S. Ward, the movie's director, said Thursday night. "In a way, he was kind of a narrator of the movie almost. The attitude he carried sort of infused the whole movie with a kind of comic irreverence.”

The Brewers announced Uecker's death at age 90 on Thursday morning. The Hall of Fame broadcaster's family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

Uecker’s acting career also included his role on the ABC sitcom “Mr. Belvedere.”

“He was just a terrific man. He was funny, he was positive. He just had a certain spring in his walk, just a bundle of good energy,” Ward said. "His comic ability sometimes hid the fact that he was a very disciplined and very intelligent man. You could talk to him about anything. He was well versed in many areas of culture and events. It just wasn't all baseball. But when it came to baseball, obviously he was an icon."