WorldSeptember 19, 2024

Justice Department opens civil rights probe into sheriff's office after torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press
FILE - This combination of photos shows former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges for torturing two Black men, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield, during court appearances Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Brandon, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FILE - This combination of photos shows former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to state and federal charges for torturing two Black men, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield, during court appearances Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Brandon, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division at a news conference, Nov. 8, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials. The Justice Department will investigate whether the Rankin County Sheriff's Department engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force and whether it used racially discriminatory policing practices, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division at a news conference, Nov. 8, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials. The Justice Department will investigate whether the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force and whether it used racially discriminatory policing practices, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Sept. 12, 2024. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including AG Garland. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Sept. 12, 2024. The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff’s department whose officers tortured two Black men in a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including AG Garland. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into a Mississippi sheriff's department whose officers tortured two Black men in a racist attack that included beatings, repeated use of stun guns and assaults with a sex toy before one of the victims was shot in the mouth, officials said Thursday.

The Justice Department will investigate whether the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force and unlawful stops, searches and arrests, and whether it has used racially discriminatory policing practices, according to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

Five Rankin sheriff's deputies pleaded guilty in 2023 to breaking into a home without a warrant and engaging in an hourslong attack on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. A sixth officer, from the Richland Police Department, was also convicted in the attack

Some of the officers were part of a group so willing to use excessive force they called themselves the Goon Squad. All six were sentenced in March, receiving terms of 10 to 40 years.

The charges followed an Associated Press investigation in March 2023 that linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters since 2019 that left two Black men dead.

“The concerns about the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department did not end with the demise of the Goon Squad,” Clarke said Thursday, adding that the Justice Department has received information about other troubling incidents.

The attacks on Jenkins and Parker began on Jan. 24, 2023, with a racist call for extrajudicial violence, according to federal prosecutors. A white person phoned Deputy Brett McAlpin and complained that two Black men were staying with a white woman at a house in Braxton.

Once inside the home, the officers handcuffed Jenkins and Parker and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces while mocking them with racial slurs. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to conceal the mess. They mocked the victims with racial slurs and assaulted them with sex objects.

Locals saw in the grisly details of the case echoes of Mississippi’s history of racist atrocities by people in authority. The difference this time is that those who abused their power paid a steep price for their crimes, attorneys for the victims have said.

In addition to McAlpin, the others convicted were former deputies Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield.

U.S. District Judge Tom Lee called the former officers’ actions “egregious and despicable” and imposed sentences near the top of federal guidelines to five of the six.

“The depravity of the crimes committed by these defendants cannot be overstated,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said after the sentencing.

____

Associated Press writer Michael Goldberg contributed.

