WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors sidestepped some Justice Department rules when they seized the phone records of reporters as part of media leak investigations during the Trump administration, according to a new watchdog report being released as the aggressive practice of hunting for journalists’ sources could again be resurrected.

The report Tuesday from the Justice Department inspector general’s office also found that some congressional staffers had their records obtained by prosecutors by sheer virtue of the fact that they had accessed classified information despite that being part of their job responsibilities.

Though the report chronicles Justice Department actions from several years ago, the issue has new resonance as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, has spoken of his desire to “come after” members of the media “who lied about American citizens" and his belief that the federal government should be rid of “conspirators” against Trump.

Those comments raise the possibility that the Justice Department under new leadership — Trump has picked former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to serve as his attorney general — could undo a three-year-old policy that, with limited exceptions prohibits, prosecutors from secretly seizing reporters' phone records during investigations into leaks of sensitive information.

The action from Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021 followed an uproar over revelations that the Justice Department during the Trump administration had obtained records belonging to journalists at The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times as part of investigations into who had disclosed government secrets related to the investigation into Russian election interference and other national security matters.

The inspector general found that the Justice Department didn't follow certain department rules that had been implemented years earlier when seeking reporters' records in 2020, including having a News Media Review Committee review the request, according to the report. The committee is meant to ensure that officials other than prosecutors, including the head of the department's office of public affairs, are able to weigh in on such efforts.