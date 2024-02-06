All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 22, 2025

Justice Department directs prosecutors to probe local efforts to obstruct immigration enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is directing its federal prosecutors to investigate any state or local officials who stand in the way of beefed-up enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration, according to a memo to the entire workforce obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is directing its federal prosecutors to investigate any state or local officials who stand in the way of beefed-up enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration, according to a memo to the entire workforce obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Written by Emil Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, the memo also says the department will return to the principle of charging defendants with the most serious crime it can prove, a staple position of Republican-led departments meant to remove a prosecutor’s discretion to charge a lower-level offense.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Much of the memo is centered on immigration enforcement. Bove wrote that prosecutors shall “take all steps necessary to protect the public and secure the American border by removing illegal aliens from the country and prosecuting illegal aliens for crimes” committed in U.S. jurisdiction.

The memo also suggests state and local officials who stand in the way of federal immigration enforcement could themselves come under scrutiny. It directs prosecutors to investigate any episodes in which state and local officials obstruct or impede federal functions.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 22
The Latest: Trump flexes authority, targeting DEI staffers a...
WorldJan. 22
Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont worked at the Pentagon...
WorldJan. 22
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after t...
WorldJan. 22
Pardons by Trump and Biden reveal distrust of each other and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US adults want border security action but mostly oppose arrests in schools, churches: AP-NORC poll
WorldJan. 22
US adults want border security action but mostly oppose arrests in schools, churches: AP-NORC poll
Murdoch's UK tabloids apologize to Prince Harry and admit intruding on the late Princess Diana
WorldJan. 22
Murdoch's UK tabloids apologize to Prince Harry and admit intruding on the late Princess Diana
Middle East latest: Israel says it will maintain control of Gaza-Egypt crossing
WorldJan. 22
Middle East latest: Israel says it will maintain control of Gaza-Egypt crossing
'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires
WorldJan. 22
'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires
Witnesses at a Turkish ski resort stood helpless as people leaped out of a burning hotel
WorldJan. 22
Witnesses at a Turkish ski resort stood helpless as people leaped out of a burning hotel
China and US partners are moving closer as Trump returns to the White House
WorldJan. 22
China and US partners are moving closer as Trump returns to the White House
PHOTO COLLECTION: Youth Ballet Competition
WorldJan. 22
PHOTO COLLECTION: Youth Ballet Competition
Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer after getting mistakenly left on a plane
WorldJan. 22
Mittens the cat becomes an accidental frequent flyer after getting mistakenly left on a plane
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy