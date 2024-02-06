All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 21, 2024

Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.

Smollett's appeal argued that a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state’s attorney initially dropped charges. The state's highest court heard arguments in September.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed two men assaulted him, spouted racial and homophobic slurs and tossed a noose around his neck, leading to a massive search for suspects by Chicago police detectives and kicking up an international uproar. Smollett was on the television drama “Empire,” which filmed in Chicago, and prosecutors alleged he staged the attack because he was unhappy with the studio’s response to hate mail he received.

A jury convicted him of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021. Smollett has maintained his innocence.

His attorneys have argued that the case was over when the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped an initial 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Smollett performed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A grand jury restored charges after a special prosecutor took the case.

Testimony at his trial indicated Smollett paid $3,500 to two men whom he knew from “Empire” to carry out the attack. Prosecutors said he told them what slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to the Donald Trump’s presidential campaign slogan.

Smollett testified that “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a hate crime in his downtown Chicago neighborhood.

He was sentenced to 150 days in jail — six of which he served before he was freed pending appeal — 30 months of probation and ordered to pay about $130,000 in restitution.

A state appellate court ruling upheld Smollett’s the conviction, declaring that no one promised Smollett he wouldn’t face a fresh prosecution after accepting the original deal.

His attorneys have argued that Smollett has been victimized by a racist and politicized justice system.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 21
Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Ju...
WorldNov. 21
Pope warns the Vatican pension fund needs urgent reform as e...
WorldNov. 21
The FBI and DHS leaders won't testify publicly about nationa...
WorldNov. 21
Has a waltz written by composer Frederic Chopin been discove...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US towns plunge into debates about fluoride in water
WorldNov. 21
US towns plunge into debates about fluoride in water
Police report reveals assault allegations against Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary
WorldNov. 21
Police report reveals assault allegations against Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary
$344 for a coffee? Scottish farm is selling UK's most expensive cup
WorldNov. 21
$344 for a coffee? Scottish farm is selling UK's most expensive cup
At least 38 killed as gunmen open fire on vehicles carrying Shiites in northwest Pakistan
WorldNov. 21
At least 38 killed as gunmen open fire on vehicles carrying Shiites in northwest Pakistan
Bitcoin is at the doorstep of $100,000 as post-election rally rolls on
WorldNov. 21
Bitcoin is at the doorstep of $100,000 as post-election rally rolls on
Australian tourist dies after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, raising toll to 4 including American
WorldNov. 21
Australian tourist dies after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, raising toll to 4 including American
Death toll in Gaza from Israel-Hamas war passes 44,000, Palestinian officials say
WorldNov. 21
Death toll in Gaza from Israel-Hamas war passes 44,000, Palestinian officials say
US ahead in AI innovation, easily surpassing China in Stanford's new ranking
WorldNov. 21
US ahead in AI innovation, easily surpassing China in Stanford's new ranking
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy