NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors saw video Monday of Daniel Penny gripping a man around the neck on a subway train as another passenger beseeched the Marine veteran to let go.

The video, shot by a high school student from just outside the train, offered the anonymous jury its first direct view of the chokehold at the heart of the manslaughter trial surrounding Jordan Neely's 2023 death.

While a freelance journalist's video of the encounter was widely seen in the days afterward, it's unclear whether the student's video has ever been made public before.

Prosecutors say Penny, 25, recklessly killed Neely, 30, who was homeless and mentally ill. He had frightened passengers on the train with angry statements that some riders found threatening.

Penny has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say he was defending himself and his fellow passengers, stepping up in one of the volatile moments that New York straphangers dread but most shy from confronting.

Neely, 30, known to some subway riders for doing Michael Jackson impersonations, had mental health and drug problems. His family has said his life unraveled after his mother was murdered when he was a teenager and he testified at the trial that led to her boyfriend's conviction.

He crossed paths with Penny — an architecture student who'd served four years in the Marines — on a subway train May 1, 2023.

Neely was homeless, broke, hungry, thirsty and so desperate he was willing to go to jail, he shouted at passengers who later recalled his statements to police.

He made high schooler Ivette Rosario so nervous that she thought she'd pass out, she testified Monday. She’d seen outbursts on subways before, “but not like that,” she said.