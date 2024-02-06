FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A jury has reached verdicts for two men facing charges in a human smuggling case that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border during a 2022 blizzard.

The jury’s decision is expected to be announced in court shortly.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, an Indian national who prosecutors say went by the alias “Dirty Harry,” and Steve Shand, 50, an American from Florida, each faced four charges related to human smuggling. Prosecutors said the men were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that has been bringing increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S.