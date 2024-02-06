MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial over the killing of rapper Young Dolph began deliberating on Thursday after hearing testimony from a Memphis man that his death was part of a feud between rival record labels.

Cornelius Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and had also put bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and co-defendant Justin Johnson set out on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021, “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch."

They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph's car. They followed him to a Memphis cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman, in opening statements, told jurors that Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was determined to make it on his own as an artist, and also with his own label.

“Trying to make it on your own can create enemies,” Hagerman said.

He noted that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists, and its “number two person,” Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

Johnson is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of gun. Smith is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In addition to Smith's testimony, prosecutors presented a mountain of circumstantial evidence, including from surveillance cameras and Johnson's own cell phone.