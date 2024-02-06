WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on investigations into President-elect Donald Trump as an appeals court weighs a challenge.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the ruling Tuesday, the morning after an emergency request by defense lawyers to stop the Justice Department from making the report public — a step that Smith had said could come as early as Friday.

The matter is being considered by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith said Tuesday that his team was finalizing a two-volume report on its investigations into President-elect Donald Trump and that at least one volume of it could be released by the Justice Department as early as Friday.

The disclosure came in response to a request by defense lawyers, filed in court and in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, to preemptively block the report from being made public.

The report is expected to describe charging decisions made in separate investigations by Smith into Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.