All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Judge sets Wednesday hearing in motion to dismiss case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing in the prosecution of New York City Mayor

LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
New York City mayor Eric Adams, center, talks to someone as he leaves an event in New York, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York City mayor Eric Adams, center, talks to someone as he leaves an event in New York, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York City mayor Eric Adams leaves an event in New York, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York City mayor Eric Adams leaves an event in New York, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, shows Danielle R. Sassoon, interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York via AP)
This undated image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, shows Danielle R. Sassoon, interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing in the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, ordering lawyers to address the reasons why the Justice Department asked to dismiss corruption charges and the “scope and effect” of the mayor’s consent.

Judge Dale E. Ho in Manhattan set the hearing in a written order Tuesday as his first response to the government’s Friday request to dismiss the charges after a weeklong turmoil that led to resignations by several top prosecutors in Washington and New York who refused to seek dismissal.

He also cited legal history noting that a judge has independent obligations once the government has involved the judiciary by obtaining an indictment or a conviction. And he quoted from one judicial opinion that said a judge must be “satisfied that the reasons advanced for the proposed dismissal are substantial” before approving a dismissal.

The hearing will occur as a growing number of former prosecutors call on Ho to conduct an inquiry that could put Washington's Justice Department leadership on the hot seat.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that while in his prior role as Brooklyn borough president, he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy his influence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The last week has featured an unusual public fight between Emil Bove, the second-in-command of the Justice Department, and two top New York federal prosecutors: interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and Hagan Scotten, an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan who led the Adams prosecution.

Bove wrote that the case had “unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime.”

On Thursday, Sassoon resigned, along with five high-ranking Justice Department officials. A day later, Scotten resigned, noting that Sassoon had properly resisted a demand that the charges be dropped and the possibility they could be reinstated after this year’s election.

“No system of ordered liberty can allow the Government to use the carrot of dismissing charges, or the stick of threatening to bring them again, to induce an elected official to support its policy objectives,” Scotten wrote.

On Monday, Adams — amid calls to resign by some Democrats — confirmed that four of his top deputies had decided to resign in the fallout from the Justice Department’s push to end the corruption case against him and ensure his cooperation with Trump’s immigration crackdown.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is weighing removing Adams from office.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 18
Hamas says it will free 6 living hostages and hand over four...
WorldFeb. 18
Leonard Peltier leaves prison after Biden commuted his sente...
WorldFeb. 18
French lawmakers mull banning headscarves in sport. Amnesty ...
WorldFeb. 18
Villagers in southern Lebanon prepare to return home as Isra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republicans consider cuts and work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions
WorldFeb. 18
Republicans consider cuts and work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions
Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's first year at Man United has not gone to plan
WorldFeb. 18
Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's first year at Man United has not gone to plan
Top Russian and US officials discuss improving ties and ending the Ukraine war — without Kyiv
WorldFeb. 18
Top Russian and US officials discuss improving ties and ending the Ukraine war — without Kyiv
UN human rights chief accuses Rwanda-backed rebels in east Congo of killing and recruiting children
WorldFeb. 18
UN human rights chief accuses Rwanda-backed rebels in east Congo of killing and recruiting children
Researchers link a gene to the emergence of spoken language
WorldFeb. 18
Researchers link a gene to the emergence of spoken language
Dying to serve: Dozens of recruits have died nationwide while training to become police officers
WorldFeb. 18
Dying to serve: Dozens of recruits have died nationwide while training to become police officers
Death of South Korean actor at 24 sparks discussion about social media and internet culture
WorldFeb. 18
Death of South Korean actor at 24 sparks discussion about social media and internet culture
4 candidates want to be Germany's next chancellor. Who are they?
WorldFeb. 18
4 candidates want to be Germany's next chancellor. Who are they?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy