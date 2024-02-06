NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge set an April retrial date on Tuesday for Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times, even as lawyers on both sides for the first time said they hope to engage in talks to settle the case.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff said during a telephone conference that the trial can begin April 14 if a deal can’t be made before then.

The lawsuit by the onetime Republican vice presidential candidate and ex-governor of Alaska stemmed from a 2017 Times’ editorial. Rakoff had dismissed the case in February 2022 as a jury was deliberating, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan restored her claim in August.

David L. Axelrod, a lawyer for the Times, told Rakoff that lawyers had spoken about exploring how to resolve the case, particularly since it has become harder to locate witnesses because so much time has passed.

“It may be that we don't need a trial at all,” he said.

Kenneth G. Turkel, a lawyer for Palin, agreed, noting that the two sides had never tried mediation.

He said lawyers wanted “to give it a shot.”