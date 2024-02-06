All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts.

LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Flowers and a sign are placed outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)
FILE - Flowers and a sign are placed outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those who were placed on administrative leave.

The lawsuit singled out Musk as a defendant covered by the preliminary injunction. Lawyers for USAID employees and contractors had requested the order.

