HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered the release of a Hawaii man who was imprisoned for 30 years for a murder he has long said he didn't commit.

New evidence, including DNA test results, would likely change the results of another trial against Gordon Cordeiro, Judge Kirstin Hamman ruled Friday in vacating his convictions and life sentence.

There were gasps and cries in the courtroom when Hamman said, “And the judgement and sentence is vacated and the defendant is ordered to be released from custody,” before a Zoom feed broadcasting the hearing suddenly turned off.

In 1994, a man was murdered on Maui during a drug deal robbery. Cordeiro would eventually be found guilty of murder, robbery and attempted murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The Hawaii Innocence Project took up his case and during a hearing earlier this week argued Cordeiro must be released on the grounds of new evidence proving his innocence, ineffectiveness of his previous attorney and prosecutorial misconduct.

Maui County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment after the judge ordered Cordeiro's release.

Kenneth Lawson, co-director of the Hawaii Innocence Project, said he was waiting for Cordeiro, now 51, to be processed and released from custody after the hearing.

“It was very, very emotional. He cried, we all cried,” Lawson said. “He believed that he was going to be exonerated ... but having gone through two trials you lose faith in the justice system. To finally hear a judge say ‘I’m vacating your convictions,’ that’s when it hit him.”

According to court documents filed by Cordeiro’s attorneys, he was wrongfully convicted for the shooting death of Timothy Blaisdell partly because police relied upon four jailhouse informants. They say those informants were motivated by promises of reduced sentences and concocted a fabricated murder-for-hire plot. The plot, they say, claimed Cordeiro tried to arrange the killing of the man who tried to pin the death on Cordeiro due to a previous dispute.