BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston on Friday will consider a request from 18 state attorneys general to block President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the U.S. illegally.

The hearing comes after a federal judge in Seattle blocked the order Thursday and decried what he described as the administration’s treatment of the Constitution, saying Trump was trying to change it with an executive order. The Seattle ruling in a lawsuit brought by four states and an immigrant rights group followed one by a Maryland federal judge, who on Wednesday issued a nationwide pause on the order in a separate but similar case.

In the Boston case, the state attorneys general, along with the cities of San Francisco and Washington, are asking Judge Leo Sorokin to issue a preliminary injunction.

They argue that the principle of birthright citizenship is “enshrined in the Constitution” and that Trump does not have the authority to issue the order, which they called a “flagrantly unlawful attempt to strip hundreds of thousands of American-born children of their citizenship based on their parentage.”