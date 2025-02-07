All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston on Friday will consider a request from 18 state attorneys general to block President Donald Trump’s executive order ending

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, a woman in Sullivan City, Texas, who said she entered the country illegally, walks with her daughter who was born in the United States, but was denied a birth certificate. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, a woman in Sullivan City, Texas, who said she entered the country illegally, walks with her daughter who was born in the United States, but was denied a birth certificate. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston on Friday will consider a request from 18 state attorneys general to block President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the U.S. illegally.

The hearing comes after a federal judge in Seattle blocked the order Thursday and decried what he described as the administration’s treatment of the Constitution, saying Trump was trying to change it with an executive order. The Seattle ruling in a lawsuit brought by four states and an immigrant rights group followed one by a Maryland federal judge, who on Wednesday issued a nationwide pause on the order in a separate but similar case.

In the Boston case, the state attorneys general, along with the cities of San Francisco and Washington, are asking Judge Leo Sorokin to issue a preliminary injunction.

They argue that the principle of birthright citizenship is “enshrined in the Constitution” and that Trump does not have the authority to issue the order, which they called a “flagrantly unlawful attempt to strip hundreds of thousands of American-born children of their citizenship based on their parentage.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

They also say Trump's order would cost states funding they rely on to “provide essential services” — from foster care to health care for low-income children to “early interventions for infants, toddlers, and students with disabilities.”

At the heart of the lawsuits is the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War and the Dred Scott Supreme Court decision, which held that Scott, an enslaved man, wasn’t a citizen despite having lived in a state where slavery was outlawed.

The Trump administration has asserted that children of noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and therefore not entitled to citizenship.

Attorneys for the states have argued that it does — and that has been recognized since the amendment’s adoption, notably in an 1898 U.S. Supreme Court decision. That decision, United States v. Wong Kim Ark, held that the only children who did not automatically receive U.S. citizenship upon being born on U.S. soil were children of diplomats, who have allegiance to another government; enemies present in the U.S. during hostile occupation; those born on foreign ships; and those born to members of sovereign Native American tribes.

The U.S. is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Iran supreme leader says US talks 'not intelligent, wise or ...
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
WorldFeb. 7
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle b...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP Week in Pictures
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
WorldFeb. 7
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
WorldFeb. 7
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
WorldFeb. 7
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld walk red carpet at NFL Honors
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld walk red carpet at NFL Honors
Rwanda-backed rebels tell residents of a captured eastern Congolese city they are safe
WorldFeb. 7
Rwanda-backed rebels tell residents of a captured eastern Congolese city they are safe
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy