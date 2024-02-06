WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court Friday for the second time in a week, as a federal judge warned him he could be sent to jail if he doesn't stop spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgement against him.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., found the former New York City mayor and onetime attorney for President-elect Donald Trump violated court orders barring him from defaming Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman. The judge ordered him to review trial testimony and other materials from the case, and warned him that future violations could land him behind bars.

Moss and Freeman sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation for falsely accusing them of committing election fraud in connection with the 2020 election. His lies upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Giuliani smiled and chuckled as the judge explained why she was holding him in contempt of court. Howell, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, said it is “outrageous and shameful” for Giuliani to suggest that he is the one who has been treated unfairly in this case.

“This takes real chutzpah, Mr. Giuliani,” she said.

Shortly before the hearing began, Giuliani slammed the judge in a social media post, calling her “bloodthirsty” and biased against him and the proceeding a “hypocritical waste of time.” After leaving the courtroom, Giuliani called the hearing a farce and the judge “completely biased and prejudiced.”

“I don’t care what she did. She is a completely farcical judge,” Giuliani said outside the courtroom. “She didn’t consider a damn thing I said. She wrote it beforehand.”

It’s the latest legal setback for Giuliani, who is also facing criminal charges and lost his law license in D.C. and New York after pursuing false claims that Trump made about his 2020 election loss.

Giuliani briefly testified during Friday's hearing, only to authenticate records about his personal finances.

The judge didn't fine Giuliani for his most recent defamatory comments about the case, but she said would impose daily fines of $200 if he doesn't certify within 10 days that he has complied with her order to review trial testimony and other case-related material.

A jury sided with the mother and daughter in December 2023 and awarded them $75 million in punitive damages plus roughly $73 million in other damages.