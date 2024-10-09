All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 7, 2024

Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes

A judge granted preliminary approval Monday to the

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A judge granted preliminary approval Monday to the $2.78 billion legal settlement that would transform college sports by allowing schools to pay players.

U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken released an order setting a timeline for a deal that would put millions of dollars into the pockets of college athletes, who can begin making claims later this month.

A final hearing is set for April 7, 2025. If finalized, the deal would allow the biggest schools to have a pool of about $21.5 million in the first year to distribute to athletes via a revenue-sharing plan, but the athletes would still be able to cut name, image and likeness deals with outside groups.

“We are pleased that we are one step closer to a revolutionary change in college athletics that will allow billions in revenue sharing,” said plaintiff attorney Steve Berman.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The judge’s approval comes 11 days after attorneys tweaked wording in the original settlement agreement to address Wilken’s concerns. The main change involved getting rid of the word “boosters” and replacing it with a better-defined description of whose potential NIL deals would be subject to oversight by a neutral arbitrator once the deal goes through.

That did not, however, strike to the heart of the settlement, which sets up a revenue-sharing arrangement between schools and the athletes. The $21.5 million figure comes from the 22% of average revenue that power conference schools generate through media rights, tickets and other sources. It will be recalculated periodically through the 10-year window the agreement covers.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurric...
WorldOct. 9
Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with governor's 400-year ve...
WorldOct. 9
Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering probl...
WorldOct. 9
Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
WorldOct. 9
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
WorldOct. 9
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
WorldOct. 9
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
WorldOct. 9
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
WorldOct. 9
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
WorldOct. 9
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
WorldOct. 9
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy