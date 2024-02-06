All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and ordered the White House to release all money.

LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he prepares to sign a proclamation declaring Feb. 9 Gulf of America Day as he travels from West Palm Beach, Fla. to New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he prepares to sign a proclamation declaring Feb. 9 Gulf of America Day as he travels from West Palm Beach, Fla. to New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and ordered the White House to release all money.

U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell found there’s evidence that some federal grants and loans are still not going out to the recipients and ordered that the cash be released.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McConnell earlier ordered a halt to Trump administration plans for a sweeping freeze federal funding. The Republican administration has said the pause was necessary to ensure federal spending fits with the president’s agenda.

The order comes in a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Trump says no right of return for Palestinians in Gaza under...
WorldFeb. 10
Space telescope spots rare 'Einstein ring' of light around g...
WorldFeb. 10
Trump has unleashed chaos by distraction upon the internatio...
WorldFeb. 10
Prosecutor says Salman Rushdie was too stunned to react when...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and says it will delay next hostage release
WorldFeb. 10
Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and says it will delay next hostage release
This Valentine's Day, consider what all types of love bring to your life
WorldFeb. 10
This Valentine's Day, consider what all types of love bring to your life
Wall Street opens higher despite latest tariff worries
WorldFeb. 10
Wall Street opens higher despite latest tariff worries
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Day in Photos, Monday Feb. 10, 2025
WorldFeb. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Day in Photos, Monday Feb. 10, 2025
Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost
WorldFeb. 10
Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost
The Latest: Trump says 25% steel and aluminum tariffs are coming Monday
WorldFeb. 10
The Latest: Trump says 25% steel and aluminum tariffs are coming Monday
After the ceasefire in Gaza, West Bank Palestinians face more Israeli barriers, traffic and misery
WorldFeb. 10
After the ceasefire in Gaza, West Bank Palestinians face more Israeli barriers, traffic and misery
Ecuador's conservative incumbent and a leftist lawyer advance to presidential runoff
WorldFeb. 10
Ecuador's conservative incumbent and a leftist lawyer advance to presidential runoff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy