LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order from imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez until early 2030.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom on Thursday granted Megan's request for a protective order after the hip-hop star alleged that Lanez is harassing her from prison through surrogates as he serves a 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet.

The order was granted after a hearing. Michael Hayden, Lanez's attorney, wrote in an objection to the restraining order request that his client's incarceration means there “is no longer any form of current or future threat” to Megan and there has been no direct contact between the two recently.

A summary of Thursday's hearing said Bloom found that Megan's lawyers had met the burden of proof to extend a temporary restraining order until Jan. 9, 2030.

Hayden did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Megan obtained the temporary order in November after alleging Lanez, a Canadian rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is using third parties to continue to harass her online.