January 10, 2025

Judge extends Megan Thee Stallion's protection order against rapper Tory Lanez until 2030

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion has been

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the premiere of "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words", Oct. 30, 2024, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the premiere of "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words", Oct. 30, 2024, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order from imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez until early 2030.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom on Thursday granted Megan's request for a protective order after the hip-hop star alleged that Lanez is harassing her from prison through surrogates as he serves a 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet.

The order was granted after a hearing. Michael Hayden, Lanez's attorney, wrote in an objection to the restraining order request that his client's incarceration means there “is no longer any form of current or future threat” to Megan and there has been no direct contact between the two recently.

A summary of Thursday's hearing said Bloom found that Megan's lawyers had met the burden of proof to extend a temporary restraining order until Jan. 9, 2030.

Hayden did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Megan obtained the temporary order in November after alleging Lanez, a Canadian rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is using third parties to continue to harass her online.

The petition says call logs at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi show that Lanez is coordinating attacks on Megan’s credibility, including making false claims that the gun and bullet fragments in the case are missing.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing his conviction.

Megan testified during the trial that Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV they rode in leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Megan, 29, was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting, and her music’s popularity has soared since. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and she had No. 1 singles with “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, and as a guest on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

Lanez, 32, began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major label albums. His last two reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.

