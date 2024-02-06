WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston found a group of labor unions didn't have legal standing to challenge the program, commonly described as a buyout.

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit. According to the White House, tens of thousands of workers have taken the government up on its offer.