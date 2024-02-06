All sections
WorldJanuary 24, 2025

Judge bars Oath Keepers founder Rhodes from entering Washington without court's permission

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder

AP News, Associated Press
President Donald Trump supporter Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, convicted on charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, talks to reporters after meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 (AP Photo Nathan Ellgren)
President Donald Trump supporter Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, convicted on charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, talks to reporters after meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 (AP Photo Nathan Ellgren)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington, D.C., without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the far-right extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued the order two days after Rhodes visited the Capitol, where he met with at least one lawmaker, chatted with others and defended his actions during a mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was released from a Maryland prison a day earlier.

Mehta also barred other Oath Keepers members who were convicted of seditious conspiracy for participating in a violent plot to attack the Capitol.

