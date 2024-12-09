DALLAS (AP) — Star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

Soto's deal is the largest and longest in Major League Baseball history, topping Shohei Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a deal signed last December. That agreement included $680 million in deferred payments and is valued at just under $46.1 million for baseball's luxury tax.

Soto’s agreement, struck with a team controlled by MLB's wealthiest owner in Steve Cohen, does not include deferred money, the person said.

Its length tops Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego that runs through 2034.

A four-time All-Star at age 26, Soto is the most accomplished free agent at that age since shortstop Alex Rodriguez agreed to a record $252 million, 10-year contract with Texas in December 2000 at age 25.