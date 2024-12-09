All sections
WorldDecember 9, 2024

Juan Soto agrees to record $765 million, 15-year contract with Mets, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE - New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS (AP) — Star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

Soto's deal is the largest and longest in Major League Baseball history, topping Shohei Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a deal signed last December. That agreement included $680 million in deferred payments and is valued at just under $46.1 million for baseball's luxury tax.

Soto’s agreement, struck with a team controlled by MLB's wealthiest owner in Steve Cohen, does not include deferred money, the person said.

Its length tops Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego that runs through 2034.

A four-time All-Star at age 26, Soto is the most accomplished free agent at that age since shortstop Alex Rodriguez agreed to a record $252 million, 10-year contract with Texas in December 2000 at age 25.

Soto was 19 when he made his major league debut with Washington in 2018 and helped the Nationals win the World Series the following year, when he hit .282 with 34 homers and 110 RBIs.

He turned down Washington’s $440 million, 15-year offer in 2022 and was traded that August to San Diego. Following the death of Padres owner Peter Seidler, Soto was dealt to the Yankees in December 2023 and helped New York reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Soto batted .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks, hitting second in the batting order ahead of Aaron Judge to power an offense that led the major leagues with 237 homers. He hit a go-ahead homer in the AL Championship Series opener against Cleveland and a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the 10th inning that won the pennant against the Guardians in Game 5.

Soto has a .285 batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs and 769 walks over seven major league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

