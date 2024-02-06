Jon Stewart will remain 'Daily Show' host on Mondays through 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart isn't done skewering the news — he's signed on to continue hosting “The Daily Show” on Mondays through the end of next year.

Paramount announced Monday that Stewart would continue hosting the Comedy Central series once a week, as he's done through much of 2024 in the runup to the U.S. presidential election.

The Emmy winner hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 through 2015, delivering sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events and interviews with newsmakers. In his return run, he's maintained his acerbic take on American politics and the presidential race, which was shaken up in July when President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.