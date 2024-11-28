All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 28, 2024

Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle to perform during Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Multi-talented performer

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue perform on the Festival Stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 5, 2024, in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
FILE - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue perform on the Festival Stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 5, 2024, in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Lauren Daigle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Ledisi performs after President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - Ledisi performs after President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring rap megastar Kendrick Lamar, the league announced Thursday.

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music at the NFL.

Ledisi will perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing ” as part of the pregame performances that will air on Fox. The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Batiste is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." His documentary “American Symphony” is nominated for best music film, and his “It Never Went Away” from the documentary is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammys. He composed the score for Jason Reitman's film “Saturday Night” and this month released “ Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1),” which reimagined the iconic German pianist's work.

Trombone Shorty, a Grammy winner known for blending funk, soul, R&B and rock, has toured with major acts such as Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters. Daigle made her way as a contemporary Christian singer, winning two Grammys for her 2018 song “You Say” from her third studio album, “Look Up Child.”

Ledisi won a Grammy for her 2020 single “Anything for You.” She also appeared in the films “Leatherheads,” “Spinning Gold” and the Oscar-nominated “Selma.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 28
Mexican president says she is confident that a tariff war wi...
WorldNov. 28
Female racing pioneer 'Motorcycle Mary' McGee dies a day bef...
WorldNov. 28
Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut report Thanksgiving bo...
WorldNov. 28
San Jose State is disappointed Boise State forfeited but loo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Displaced families in Lebanon who return home are faced with piles of rubble
WorldNov. 28
Displaced families in Lebanon who return home are faced with piles of rubble
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Big balloons, wet weather and 21 protesters arrested
WorldNov. 28
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Big balloons, wet weather and 21 protesters arrested
Muddy footprints suggest 2 species of early humans were neighbors in Kenya 1.5 million years ago
WorldNov. 28
Muddy footprints suggest 2 species of early humans were neighbors in Kenya 1.5 million years ago
PHOTO COLLECTION: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
WorldNov. 28
PHOTO COLLECTION: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Thursday, November 28, 2024
WorldNov. 28
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Thursday, November 28, 2024
Avocados, tequila and other iconic Mexican products are jeopardized by Trump's tariff threats
WorldNov. 28
Avocados, tequila and other iconic Mexican products are jeopardized by Trump's tariff threats
Conservative US influencer Candace Owens is barred from New Zealand weeks after a ban from Australia
WorldNov. 28
Conservative US influencer Candace Owens is barred from New Zealand weeks after a ban from Australia
Thousands of displaced Lebanese return from Syria as ceasefire with Israel holds
WorldNov. 28
Thousands of displaced Lebanese return from Syria as ceasefire with Israel holds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy