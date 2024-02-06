John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Let the office debates begin — John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Krasinski starred in “The Office” before launching the “Quiet Place” franchise and leading the action series “Jack Ryan.” He joked in an interview with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honor was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.