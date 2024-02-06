All sections
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 13, 2024

John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski is People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, taking over from Patrick Dempsey. Known for "The Office" and "Jack Ryan," Krasinski jokes about household chores and wife Emily Blunt's reactions.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Director John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'IF' in London, May 7, 2024. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Director John Krasinski poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'IF' in London, May 7, 2024. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
FILE - Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski attend The Albies, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, at the New York Public Library, Sept. 28, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski attend The Albies, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, at the New York Public Library, Sept. 28, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Producer-director-writer John Krasinski attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "IF" at the SVA Theatre, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Producer-director-writer John Krasinski attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "IF" at the SVA Theatre, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - John Krasinski arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - John Krasinski arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Let the office debates begin — John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Krasinski starred in “The Office” before launching the “Quiet Place” franchise and leading the action series “Jack Ryan.” He joked in an interview with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honor was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

He burst to fame playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary “The Office,” and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in “A Quiet Place,” which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era webseries “Some Good News.”

Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, “IF,” a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

The couple have two daughters together.

Krasinski told People in the issue that's on newsstands on Friday that the honor is likely to result in more than just jokes at home.

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he quipped.

Now in its 40th year, the first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan.

