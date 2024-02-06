AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his third NACAR championship on Sunday with a relentless drive at Phoenix Raceway that gave Team Penske its third major motorsports title in less than a month.

Logano held off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney over the final 20 laps to beat him to the Cup Series title by 0.330 seconds. Blaney was trying to become the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson won five straight from 2006 to 2010.

Instead, Logano became the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more championships and broke a tie with Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple titles.

“I love the playoffs, I love it man,” Logano said. “What a team, what a Penske battle there at the end. Three of them? That's truly special."

It was the first time in Team Penske history the organization finished 1-2 in the championship. And, it came after Roger Penske's sports car team in IMSA won the title last month and his World Endurance Championship team won the title last weekend in Bahrain.

“At least a Penske car won it,” said Blaney, who admitted to be “worn out” at the end of the race.

It also gave Penske and Ford three consecutive Cup Series championships. Logano won in 2022 and Blaney won last year.

“1-2 for Team Penske, three championships in a row, can't be more proud of this team,” Logano said. “I don’t know if I’m the best driver but I’ve got the best team. And together, we’re very well-rounded and can show up when it matters the most.”