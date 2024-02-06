All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 10, 2024

Joe Burrow's home broken into during Monday Night Football in latest pro-athlete home invasion

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home was broken into during Monday Night Football in

AP News, Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) turns after greeting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) after an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) turns after greeting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) after an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home was broken into during Monday Night Football in the latest home invasion of a pro athlete in the U.S., authorities said Tuesday.

No one was injured in the break-in, but the home was ransacked, according to a report provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies weren't immediately able to determine what items were stolen. A person who is employed by Burrow arrived at the Anderson Township home Monday night to find a shattered bedroom window and the home in disarray. The person called their mother, and then 911 was contacted, according to the report.

Deputies reached out to neighbors in an attempt to piece together surveillance footage.

“Our investigators are exploring every avenue,” public information officer Kyla Woods said.

The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October. In the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis had his home broken into Nov. 2 and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.'s home was burglarized on Sept. 15 while he was at a Minnesota Vikings game.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Portis had offered a $40,000 reward for information.

Both the NFL and NBA issued security alerts to players after those break-ins, urging them to take additional precautions to secure their homes.

In league memos previously obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.” And the NBA revealed that the FBI has connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”

Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood, according to officials.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 10
Donald Trump is returning to the world stage. So is his trol...
WorldDec. 10
A fugitive gains fame in New Orleans eluding dart guns and n...
WorldDec. 10
Who is Tony Buzbee, the lawyer suing Jay-Z as part of civil ...
WorldDec. 10
From wealth and success to murder suspect, the life of Luigi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
WorldDec. 10
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
Task force probing attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Service to limit protection of foreigners
WorldDec. 10
Task force probing attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Service to limit protection of foreigners
McConnell falls and sprains wrist after GOP luncheon, colleague says he is 'fine'
WorldDec. 10
McConnell falls and sprains wrist after GOP luncheon, colleague says he is 'fine'
The swift fall of Syria's Assad brings moments inconceivable under his iron rule
WorldDec. 10
The swift fall of Syria's Assad brings moments inconceivable under his iron rule
More beans and less red meat: Nutritionists weigh in on US dietary guidelines
WorldDec. 10
More beans and less red meat: Nutritionists weigh in on US dietary guidelines
Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO struggles, shouts while entering courthouse
WorldDec. 10
Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO struggles, shouts while entering courthouse
Wall Street drifts as it waits for inflation data
WorldDec. 10
Wall Street drifts as it waits for inflation data
Homes burn as wind-driven wildfire prompts evacuations in Malibu, California
WorldDec. 10
Homes burn as wind-driven wildfire prompts evacuations in Malibu, California
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy