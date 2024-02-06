ATLANTA (AP) — Young Jimmy Carter and his friends were walking across a pasture after a day’s farm labor during the Great Depression. As they came to a gate, his companions stood aside and let Carter enter first.

This was no act of kindness or intuitive deference to a future U.S. president. The two teens stopped because they were Black, and James Earl Carter Jr. was white, a 14-year-old whose father owned the Georgia land they all worked.

After years of playing and working as equals, his friends' silent statement opened Carter’s eyes.

“We only saw it vaguely then, but we were transformed at the place,” Carter wrote in a poetry collection published years after his presidency. “A silent line was drawn between friend and friend, race and race.”

Carter, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100, spent his life intertwined with America’s and the world’s enduring legacy of slavery. His approach revealed a dualism in Carter that, at least earlier in life, pitted his ambitions and political pragmatism against the idealism of his religious and social values.

He was a governor, president and humanitarian who climbed political ladders with calculated moderation, while still using his powerful platforms to break down racial barriers and advance human rights.

Carter “sometimes juggled the line to get into office,” said Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated two years before Carter’s election as Georgia governor. But he was “a real friend to the Black community,” she said, and once elected, “did things that most elected officials from the South just didn’t dare do."

Before his public career, Carter and his wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023, were called a “n----- lovers” because of stands they took as private citizens. Yet in politics, he sometimes found himself cast an Old Confederacy racist, and he carefully managed relationships with erstwhile segregationists like Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

“Jimmy Carter had as strong a rural, south-Georgia accent as anybody I know,” recalled Andrew Young, a King aide in the 1960s who would become a congressman, Atlanta mayor, then Carter’s U.N. ambassador and enduring friend. “When you first heard him say something, you got a negative vibe. I just assumed he was another segregationist.”

Instead, Young, now 92, came to see Carter as “an exceptional man” who tried “to show everybody how to live together.”

Early years defined by relationships with Black Georgians

Seeds for his future as a Civil Rights champion were planted on his on the family’s farm in Archery, just outside of Plains. Carter’s father, a segregationist, employed about two dozen Black families as tenant farmers, and Carter recalled that as a child he never thought about social and legal distinctions on the farm.

Still, he hunted, fished and crafted toys together with his Black friends, and the close proximity gave the future president a window into how Black Americans lived.

His mother provided a counter to his father. A white Southerner who quietly flouted Jim Crow segregation without crusading against it, “Miss Lillian” was the harbinger of her son's political arc. She was known locally as the white nurse who treated Black patients, so often that her children heard snide remarks. She also welcomed Black women to her parlor for tea — though only when Earl was not home, their son noticed.

At the U.S. Naval Academy, Carter met fellow midshipman Wesley Brown, eventually the academy’s first Black graduate who was the target of discrimination. Reflecting his mother’s example, Carter was not outspoken in Brown’s defense but publicly befriended his cross-country track teammate.

Facing more tests as his political star rose

After leaving the Navy and returning to Plains in 1953 after his father's death, Jimmy refused to join the White Citizens Council – widely viewed as the chamber of commerce version of the Ku Klux Klan – despite pressure from other white businessmen. Yet as appointed chairman of the local school board, Carter never pushed to integrate schools, even though he and Rosalynn privately thought it was morally right.