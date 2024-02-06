All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris and others as 39th president returns to Washington

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, was honored in Washington with bipartisan praise and military pomp as his state funeral commenced. Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders celebrated his legacy.

BILL BARROW, JONATHAN J. COOPER and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A joint services body bearer team moves the casket of former President Jimmy Carter after it arrived on a horse-drawn caisson at the East Front of U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
A joint services body bearer team moves the casket of former President Jimmy Carter after it arrived on a horse-drawn caisson at the East Front of U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the public view the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as it lies in state in the Rotunda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Members of the public view the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as it lies in state in the Rotunda, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A joint services military body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter up the steps into the U.S Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
A joint services military body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter up the steps into the U.S Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A spotlight iluminates the flag-draped casket to pay tribute toformer President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
A spotlight iluminates the flag-draped casket to pay tribute toformer President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Carter family pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Members of the Carter family pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, and Vice President Kamala Harris place a wreath at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter during a ceremony where Carter lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, from left, and Vice President Kamala Harris place a wreath at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter during a ceremony where Carter lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson delivers a eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson delivers a eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senate Majority Leader John Thune delivers a eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Senate Majority Leader John Thune delivers a eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The casket containing the remains of former President Jimmy Carter moves on Constitution Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol on a horse-drawn caisson in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
The casket containing the remains of former President Jimmy Carter moves on Constitution Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol on a horse-drawn caisson in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A joint forces military body bearer team moves flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter to Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
A joint forces military body bearer team moves flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter to Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members walk to board the plane after the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter was placed on Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Family members walk to board the plane after the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter was placed on Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Carter family walks off a military plane carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The Carter family walks off a military plane carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amy Carter and Jeff Carter watch as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is placed on Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Amy Carter and Jeff Carter watch as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is placed on Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The hearse carrying flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
The hearse carrying flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is placed into the hearse by a joint services body bearer team from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is placed into the hearse by a joint services body bearer team from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The motorcade carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
The motorcade carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation's capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returned to Washington on Tuesday for state funeral rites that featured the kind of bipartisan praise and ceremonial pomp the Georgia Democrat rarely enjoyed at his political peak.

The military honor guards, a procession down Pennsylvania Avenue and a service in the Capitol Rotunda continued public commemorations for Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Services will continue through his state funeral Thursday at the National Cathedral, before Carter returns to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for burial beside his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023.

As the sun set outside the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune — none of whom were old enough to vote in Carter's two national campaigns — celebrated his faith, military service and devotion to service more than anything he did in politics.

“To be sure, his presidency was not without its challenges and international crises,” said Harris, for whom Carter cast his final presidential ballot this fall. But she described him nonetheless as “that all-too-rare example of a gifted man who also walks with humility, modesty and grace.”

As a presidential candidate in 1976, Harris noted, he slept in the homes of his supporters to “share a meal with them at their table and listen to what was on their minds.”

Thune, the newly elected majority leader, ticked through Carter's legacy beyond the White House, including his hands-on contributions to rebuilding homes through Habitat For Humanity. “First and foremost a faithful servant of his creator, and his fellow man,” said Thune, a South Dakota Republican.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who was just four years old when Carter was inaugurated, recalled his fellow Southerner as a man “willing to roll up his own sleeves to get the work done.”

The former president will lie in state Tuesday night and again Wednesday before his remains are moved to National Cathedral. There, President Joe Biden will eulogize Carter.

Carter’s remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before Carter was brought to Washington.

Carter never traveled as president on the iconic blue and white Boeing 747 variant that is known as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board. It first flew as Air Force One in 1990 with President George H.W. Bush.

Many of the rituals this week are typical of what follows a president’s death — the Air Force rides to and from the Beltway, the horse-drawn caisson in the capital, the Lincoln catafalque in the rotunda.

There also is symbolism unique to Carter. As he was carried from his presidential center, a military band played the hymns “Amazing Grace” and “Blessed Assurance” for the outspoken Baptist evangelical, who called himself a born-again Christian.

Another hymn, “Just as I am, without one plea,” played as Carter was transferred from the hearse at the U.S. Navy Memorial to the horse-drawn caisson for the rest of his trip to the Capitol. The location was a nod to Carter’s place as the lone U.S. Naval Academy graduate to become commander in chief.

The path also was meant as a mirror to Carter famously getting out of his secure limousine during the 1977 inaugural parade and walking up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House with his family.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A bipartisan delegation of members of Congress were led into the Capitol Rotunda by Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats who represent Carter’s home state. Harris, members of President Joe Biden's cabinet and U.S. Supreme Court justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan were present.

The U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet played as people awaited the casket. The room fell silent as three knocks on the rotunda door marked Carter's arrival. The casket was placed in the middle of the room on the catafalque built in 1865 to hold assassinated President Abraham Lincoln's casket in the same place.

The U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club performed “My Country, 'Tis of Thee” before congressional leaders and Harris, accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff, placed wreaths beside the casket. Members of Carter's family, including some of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, wiped tears.

The pomp carried some irony for a politician who went from his family peanut warehouse to the Governor’s Mansion and eventually the White House. Carter won the presidency as the smiling Southerner and technocratic engineer who promised to change the ways of Washington — and eschewed many of its unwritten rules when he got there.

From 1977 to 1981, Carter was Washington's highest-ranking resident. But he never mastered it.

“He could be prickly and a not very appealing personality” in a town that thrives on relationships, said biographer Jonathan Alter, describing a president who struggled with schmoozing lawmakers and reporters.

Carter often flouted the kind of ceremonial trappings that have been on display following his death.

While in office he wanted to keep the Marine Band from playing “Hail to the Chief,” thinking it elevated the president too much, but his advisers persuaded him to accept it as part of the job. It has played multiple times since Carter's presidential funeral ceremonies began.

He also never used his full name, James Earl Carter Jr., even when taking the oath of office. His full name was printed on memorial cards given to mourners in Atlanta and was used again in the rotunda.

Carter once addressed the nation from the White House residence wearing a cardigan, now on display at his museum and library. His remains now rest in a wooden casket that was carried and guarded by military pallbearers in impeccable dress uniforms, similar to the attire worn by the Naval Academy midshipmen who saluted him on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Still, Carter was not met entirely with adulation Tuesday. President-elect Donald Trump, who mocked Carter during the 2024 campaign, criticized him again during a news conference in Florida for ceding control of the Panama Canal.

Pressed on whether criticism of Carter was appropriate during the solemn national rites, Trump responded, “I liked him as a man. I disagreed with his policies. He thought giving away the Panama Canal was a good thing.”

“I didn’t want to bring up the Panama Canal because of Jimmy Carter’s death,” Trump added, though he had first mentioned it unprompted.

Trump plans to attend Carter's Washington funeral.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterJan. 8
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over ne...
newsletterJan. 8
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue soft...
WorldJan. 8
Elk on a shelf: Colorado wildlife officials rescue elk tangl...
WorldJan. 7
US Justice Department accuses six major landlords of schemin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
WorldJan. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
WorldJan. 7
See photos of fire, smoke and flight as wildfires race across Southern California
Why Greenland? Remote but resource-rich island occupies a key position in a warming world
WorldJan. 7
Why Greenland? Remote but resource-rich island occupies a key position in a warming world
Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI, police say
WorldJan. 7
Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI, police say
Biden administration asks court to block plea deal for alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks
WorldJan. 7
Biden administration asks court to block plea deal for alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks
Los Angeles residents flee fire as potentially 'life-threatening, destructive' winds gain strength
WorldJan. 7
Los Angeles residents flee fire as potentially 'life-threatening, destructive' winds gain strength
PHOTO COLLECTION: Jimmy Carter Washington January 7
WorldJan. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Jimmy Carter Washington January 7
Flying taxis are on the horizon as aviation soars into a new frontier
WorldJan. 7
Flying taxis are on the horizon as aviation soars into a new frontier
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy