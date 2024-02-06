WASHINGTON — Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation's capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returned to Washington on Tuesday for state funeral rites that featured the kind of bipartisan praise and ceremonial pomp the Georgia Democrat rarely enjoyed at his political peak.

The military honor guards, a procession down Pennsylvania Avenue and a service in the Capitol Rotunda continued public commemorations for Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Services will continue through his state funeral Thursday at the National Cathedral, before Carter returns to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for burial beside his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023.

As the sun set outside the Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune — none of whom were old enough to vote in Carter's two national campaigns — celebrated his faith, military service and devotion to service more than anything he did in politics.

“To be sure, his presidency was not without its challenges and international crises,” said Harris, for whom Carter cast his final presidential ballot this fall. But she described him nonetheless as “that all-too-rare example of a gifted man who also walks with humility, modesty and grace.”

As a presidential candidate in 1976, Harris noted, he slept in the homes of his supporters to “share a meal with them at their table and listen to what was on their minds.”

Thune, the newly elected majority leader, ticked through Carter's legacy beyond the White House, including his hands-on contributions to rebuilding homes through Habitat For Humanity. “First and foremost a faithful servant of his creator, and his fellow man,” said Thune, a South Dakota Republican.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who was just four years old when Carter was inaugurated, recalled his fellow Southerner as a man “willing to roll up his own sleeves to get the work done.”

The former president will lie in state Tuesday night and again Wednesday before his remains are moved to National Cathedral. There, President Joe Biden will eulogize Carter.

Carter’s remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before Carter was brought to Washington.

Carter never traveled as president on the iconic blue and white Boeing 747 variant that is known as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board. It first flew as Air Force One in 1990 with President George H.W. Bush.

Many of the rituals this week are typical of what follows a president’s death — the Air Force rides to and from the Beltway, the horse-drawn caisson in the capital, the Lincoln catafalque in the rotunda.

There also is symbolism unique to Carter. As he was carried from his presidential center, a military band played the hymns “Amazing Grace” and “Blessed Assurance” for the outspoken Baptist evangelical, who called himself a born-again Christian.

Another hymn, “Just as I am, without one plea,” played as Carter was transferred from the hearse at the U.S. Navy Memorial to the horse-drawn caisson for the rest of his trip to the Capitol. The location was a nod to Carter’s place as the lone U.S. Naval Academy graduate to become commander in chief.

The path also was meant as a mirror to Carter famously getting out of his secure limousine during the 1977 inaugural parade and walking up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House with his family.