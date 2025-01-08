All sections
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Jimmy Carter continues to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda ahead of his state funeral

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Jimmy Carter will continue to lie in state Wednesday after his remains arrived in Washington a day earlier as part of state funeral rites.

BILL BARROW, Associated Press
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
The Carter family pay their respects during a ceremony as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A joint services military body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter up the steps into the U.S Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
A joint services military body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter up the steps into the U.S Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state during a ceremony in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Georgia Democrat and 39th president died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

The Georgia Democrat and 39th president died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Carter served as president from 1977-81, winning office as an outsider in the wake of the Vietnam War and Watergate. He endured a rocky four years of economic unrest and international crises that ended with his defeat to Republican Ronald Reagan. But he also lived long enough to see historians reassess his presidency more charitably than voters did in 1980.

He was remembered Tuesday at the Capitol for his deep religious faith, long public service and decades of humanitarian work beyond what he accomplished in politics.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Mike Johnson were among those who offered bipartisan tributes to Carter in the Capitol Rotunda, where his flag-draped casket remains atop the Lincoln catafalque for members of the public to pay their respects.

Carter will remain at the Capitol until Thursday morning, when he is transported to Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral. President Joe Biden, a longtime Carter ally, will deliver a eulogy. Other living former presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend.

After the funeral, the Boeing 747 that is Air Force One when a sitting president is aboard will carry Carter and his family back to Georgia. An invitation-only funeral will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, where Carter taught Sunday School for decades after leaving office.

Carter will be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in a plot near the home they built before his first state Senate campaign in 1962 and where they lived out their lives with the exception of four years in the Georgia Governor's Mansion and four years in the White House.

