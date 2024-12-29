All sections
WorldDecember 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter: A brief bio

— BIRTH NAME:

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter holds his daughter, Amy, just after he made his official announcement that he would seek the Democratic nomination for presidency on Dec. 13, 1974, in Atlanta. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter holds his daughter, Amy, just after he made his official announcement that he would seek the Democratic nomination for presidency on Dec. 13, 1974, in Atlanta. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

— BIRTH NAME: James Earl Carter, Jr.

— BORN: Oct. 1, 1924, at the Wise Clinic in Plains, Georgia, the first U.S. president born in a hospital. He would become the first president to live for an entire century.

— EDUCATION: Plains High School, Plains, Georgia, 1939-1941; Georgia Southwestern College, Americus, Georgia, 1941-1942; Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, 1942-1943; U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, 1943-1946 (class of 1947); Union College, Schenectady, New York, 1952-1953.

— PRESIDENCY: Sworn-in as 39th president of the United States at the age of 52 years, 3 months and 20 days on Jan. 20, 1977, after defeating President Gerald R. Ford in the 1976 general election. Left office on Jan. 20, 1981, following 1980 general election loss to Ronald Reagan.

— POST-PRESIDENCY: Launched The Carter Center in 1982. Began volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in 1984. Awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Taught for 37 years at Emory University, where he was granted tenure in 2019, at age 94.

— OTHER ELECTED OFFICES: Georgia state senator, 1963-1967; Georgia governor, 1971-1975.

— OTHER OCCUPATIONS: Served in U.S. Navy, achieved rank of lieutenant, 1946-53; Farmer, warehouseman, Plains, Georgia, 1953-77.

— FAMILY: Wife, Rosalynn Smith Carter, married July 7, 1946 until her death Nov. 19, 2023. They had three sons, John William (Jack), James Earl III (Chip), Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff); a daughter, Amy Lynn; and 11 living grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

___

Source: Jimmy Carter Library & Museum

