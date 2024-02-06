Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, AP source says

Jimmy Butler has gotten his wish. He's being traded out of Miami.
The Heat and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a deal that sends Butler to the Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday. The trade ends a Miami era for Butler that will be remembered first for two trips to the NBA Finals and then three suspensions toward the end of a hostile breakup.
