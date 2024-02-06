All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, AP source says

Jimmy Butler has gotten his wish. He's being traded out of Miami.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, second from left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) watch with their teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, second from left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) watch with their teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler walks on the court after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler walks on the court after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, greets rapper Lil Baby, right, after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, greets rapper Lil Baby, right, after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) talks with forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) talks with forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Heat and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a deal that sends Butler to the Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday. The trade ends a Miami era for Butler that will be remembered first for two trips to the NBA Finals and then three suspensions toward the end of a hostile breakup.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

