HONOLULU (AP) — Jim Becker, a world-traveling journalist who covered Jackie Robinson’s big-league baseball debut and the U.S. Army’s retaking of Seoul during the Korean War, died Friday. He was 98.

He died of natural causes at a Honolulu hospital, said his goddaughter Carla Escoda Brooks.

Becker served as an Associated Press bureau chief in Manila, New Delhi and Honolulu and covered Margaret Thatcher as a freelance journalist in London. But he said his most important story was about an underdog Hawaii high school football team that won a league championship, a tale he told as a Honolulu Star-Bulletin columnist.

Becker joined the AP in 1946 fresh out of the Army when he walked into the wire service’s New York headquarters without an appointment and was hired to start the next day.

He watched Robinson become the first Black player on a Major League baseball team when editors sent him to the trailblazing athlete’s first game as a Brooklyn Dodger.

Nearly half of Robinson’s teammates had signed a petition because they didn’t want to play with a Black man. But the stadium crowd was supportive of Robinson, Becker said, adding that half of Brooklyn was Jewish “and they knew a little something about prejudice.”

Becker, who was just 20 at the time, got quotes from Robinson in the clubhouse and ran them up to the AP staffer writing the story. Becker, in an interview for this obituary, recalled seeing Robinson emerge from the first base dugout and begin to play catch with a player who unbeknownst to Robinson had signed the petition.

“And I thought, he’s carrying the banner of decency and dignity and fair play and the American promise,” Becker said. “He’s carrying it for all of us in this room, in a stadium … And I thought, he’s carrying it alone.”

From the Korean War to the Dalai Lama

Becker was part of AP’s Newsfeatures team, which covered the world's major news stories from a feature perspective. In 1950, his editor sent him to Korea, where the U.S. and its allies deployed forces to repel an invasion of South Korea by North Korea's Korean People’s Army.

Becker embedded with the U.S. Marines. Communications were poor and the Marines used their limited radio connections for battlefield instructions. So Becker typed up his stories and put them in the breast pockets of wounded troops being evacuated for medical treatment. He attached notes asking nurses and doctors to call the nearest Associated Press office.

“I knew they would go at least to Tokyo and maybe even Honolulu. In fact, one of my stories emerged in Washington. They flew the kid to Bethesda,” he said.

Becker said all his stories made it out — though not quite in order.

He later embedded with the 3rd Army Division, which recaptured Seoul. He remembered crossing the Han River with seven or eight soldiers and other correspondents and walking around a city abandoned by opposing troops.