Netflix's “Bling Empire: New York” cast member Lynn Ban has died at age 51.

Her death comes weeks after the jewelry designer and fashion expert was hurt in a Christmas Eve skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. She later underwent brain surgery.

Sebastian Ban posted on his mother's verified Instagram account that she died Monday.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person," Sebastian Ban said. "She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."