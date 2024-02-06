All sections
WorldJanuary 23, 2025

Jewelry designer, "Bling Empire: New York" cast member Lynn Ban dies at age 51

Netflix's “Bling Empire: New York” cast member Lynn Ban has died at age 51.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Lynn Ban attends the Netflix television series "Bling Empire: New York" launch party at House of the Red Pearl in the Tin Building, Jan. 18, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Lynn Ban attends the Netflix television series "Bling Empire: New York" launch party at House of the Red Pearl in the Tin Building, Jan. 18, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Netflix's “Bling Empire: New York” cast member Lynn Ban has died at age 51.

Her death comes weeks after the jewelry designer and fashion expert was hurt in a Christmas Eve skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. She later underwent brain surgery.

Sebastian Ban posted on his mother's verified Instagram account that she died Monday.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person," Sebastian Ban said. "She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

A native of Singapore, Lynn Ban was a fixture on the Netflix reality series in 2023. The show featured and showcased the lives and play of wealthy Asian Americans in New York City.

Ban also spent more than 25 years in the fashion industry, according to her online biography.

Her Lynn Ban Jewelry services private clientele and has been featured in major fashion magazines. Ban's collections also have been worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Madonna and Lady Gaga, her biography states.

She was “counted by industry leaders as an authority on fashion” and her experience included “product design and marketing, retail merchandising, artistic direction and working closely with designers on their collections,” according to the biography.

The Associated Press left an email Thursday seeking comment from Netflix.

