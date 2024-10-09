All sections
WorldOctober 8, 2024

Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to the season, AP source says

The New York Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh after the team's 2-3 start in his fourth season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, right, talks with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, right, talks with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets, who are trying to snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as the interim coach, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn't announced Saleh's firing.

It is the first time in owner Woody Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired in the middle of the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

