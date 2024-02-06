The New York Jets announced Thursday they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season.

While Rodgers hasn’t said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets — with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge — have officially ruled out a return to New York.

In a joint statement issued by the team, Mougey and Glenn said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans.

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures," Mougey and Glenn said in the statement. "We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets.

New York would absorb a $49 million dead money charge next season unless it designates Rodgers a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years.

In April 2023, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers — looking to help the franchise end a Super Bowl drought which dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season.

Rodgers’ first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes that were stirred by the QB’s arrival.